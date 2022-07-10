A mom and her daughter assaulted in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a woman and her daughter who were assaulted on July 9 about 5:45 p.m. The assault occurred in the 600 block of Washington Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the women. Both women, the daughter being a juvenile, had visible signs of injuries on them according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

The release said the mom told officers her boyfriend of four months had beaten her and hit her several times causing injuries. Her boyfriend threw her on the bed and began to wrap his hands around her throat to strangle her according to a police spokesperson.

Officers said the daughter tried to get the suspect to stop hitting her mom. The suspect then began to hit the daughter with a closed fist according to officers working the scene.

Police said the suspect threw the mom outside and continued to hit her more. At this time, a friend to the two women was able to get the suspect off the victim according to officials.

Officers confirmed the suspect took off on foot and the mom was taken to St. Vincent hospital to be treated for her injuries. No other information is known at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).