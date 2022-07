HARTFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 22-year-old Hartford man has been arrested and charged with homicide and child abuse in the death of his girlfriend’s baby last year. Sheriff Daniel E Abbott reports that on April 23, 2021 the Hartford Police Department was called to Watervliet Hospital April 23, 2021 for a report of an 18-month-old baby with trauma due to possible child abuse. The baby resided with his mother and her boyfriend on Elmwood Street in the City of Hartford.

HARTFORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO