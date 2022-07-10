ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

NFL reporter on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Bucs: ‘Not a chance’

By David Bonilla
 3 days ago
On Friday, former NFL defensive tackle Dan Sileo reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among the teams that had reached out to the San Francisco 49ers about Jimmy Garoppolo. Sileo said he spoke with Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, who was interested in Garoppolo to serve as the heir apparent...

UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
The Spun

Tony Romo Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

The trade market has been dry for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Tony Romo doesn't see that being the case for much longer. Speaking to "The Zach Gelb Show" on Tuesday, CBS' lead analyst wouldn't go as far as predicting where Jimmy G will eventually land, but once he's healthy Romo knows teams will come calling.
Yardbarker

Report: Browns interested in signing DT Ndamukong Suh

The Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings have been connected to Suh for much of the summer, while the Browns have been mentioned occasionally as well. NFL training camps begin in late July. Suh finished the 2021 regular season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 27 tackles, 13 quarterback hits...
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant facing 1 hurdle in potential return to Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant. But there might be a hurdle in his possible return to the Dubs. Ric Bucher wrote a column for FOX Sports that was published on Tuesday regarding the KD trade situation. Bucher says that Steph Curry has been actively recruiting Durant to return to Golden State. However, Bucher says it’s team owner Joe Lacob who would need to be swayed to add Durant.
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

