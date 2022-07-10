ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Study: COVID Cut Life Expectancy More for California Latinos, Blacks Than Whites

By Jeanne Kuang • CalMatters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWhth_0gappiNh00
A man receives a flu vaccination at a San Diego County health facility. Courtesy County News Center

Racial and economic health disparities exposed by the pandemic have factored into a widening gap in Californians’ life expectancies, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers found that between 2019 and 2021, the life expectancy for Latino Californians fell by almost six years — from 82.5 years to 76.8. That plunge is twice the average decline of about three years for all Californians and three times more than the decrease for white Californians of close to two years.

Prior to the pandemic, white Californians had a lower life expectancy than Latinos of 80.5 years. In 2021 the expected life span of whites had decreased to 78.6 years.

Life expectancy is a hypothetical measure of how long those born in a specific year will live based on that year’s mortality rates. It is not a measure of actual life spans, but researchers use it to understand loss of life within various populations, according to the California Policy Lab.

It decreased by nearly four years for Black Californians, from 74.8 years to 71, and by three years for Asian Californians, from 86.6 years to 83.5, the study says.

“Our findings are another troubling sign of how the pandemic’s impact was not felt evenly across all communities,” said Till von Wachter, a UCLA economics professor and California Policy Lab faculty director who is one of the report’s co-authors.

Increased Risks of Exposure

The researchers wrote that the disproportionately large decreases in life expectancy among Latino and Black populations reflect their greater exposure to COVID-19 infection, reflected in higher hospitalization and death rates.

Latino and Black people were more likely to work frontline jobs and rely on transportation and housing that increased the risks of exposure, researchers said, and they were more likely to encounter barriers to healthcare. They also were likely to have medical conditions and socioeconomic challenges that jeopardized their health.

The study also showed a life expectancy gap increased between the rich and the poor.

Before the pandemic, researchers found, residents in the state’s poorest 1% of census tracts could be expected to live to nearly 76 years, about 11.5 fewer years than those in the richest 1% of tracts. In 2021 that gap grew to 15.5 fewer years of life.

Disparities in life expectancy by neighborhood and income have been well-documented nationwide. The researchers of the new study believe it is the first study to find this gap worsened during the pandemic.

State data show Latinos experiencing COVID cases and deaths at a rate far exceeding their 38% share of the population. Latinos made up 46% of COVID cases and 43% of deaths overall, according to the state’s COVID dashboard.

Black people, who make up 6% of the population, accounted for 5% of cases but 7% of deaths.

Setting Priorities

The researchers did not offer policy recommendations but noted that they studied life expectancy based on incomes of neighborhoods. Household and geographic factors, such as local job opportunities, the quality of schools and environmental conditions, shape health disparities, they said.

“Documenting area-based health disparities can help inform policy development and set priorities for targeting resources and investments to marginalized communities,” they wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers recently passed a major expansion of the state’s health safety net, budgeting funds to open Medi-Cal coverage to all income-eligible undocumented immigrants regardless of age. Past expansions included immigrants who were young adults or older than 55.

CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

Comments / 67

1
2d ago

It’s not a race issue; it’s a political issue. Most Republicans ignored the false Fraudci propaganda. We followed the science; not the propaganda.

Reply(3)
26
Anna Sanders
2d ago

anooooother....article accusing covid being racist!!! poor covid ! just another victim of the woke cancel crowds....lmao

Reply(7)
29
MAD
2d ago

Now we know what politicians, corporations and billionaire individuals raked in enormous amounts of money using Covid scare tactics especially in poorer minority communities by locking down cities.

Reply
11
Related
foxla.com

Inland Empire ranks among deadliest US metros for walking

LOS ANGELES - The Inland Empire is apparently one of the deadliest metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the U.S., according to a new report by Smart Growth America. The "Dangerous By Design 2022" report released Tuesday shows several metro areas in California on the list, as well as the state of California as a whole when compared to other metro areas in America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

4 Bay Area counties among richest in America: US News

(KRON) — US News released its list of the 15 richest counties in the United States on Monday and four California counties made the cut — all in the Bay Area. US News used median household income to determine its list. Santa Clara County (#3), San Mateo County (#4), Marin County (#8) and San Francisco […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
freightwaves.com

Truckers plan LA/Long Beach work stoppage Wednesday to protest AB5

Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area woman who was the oldest living in California dies at age 114

BERKELEY, Calif. - For years, she was a longtime, beloved fixture in her Berkeley Elmwood neighborhood and later became a celebrated resident at her senior care home in El Cerrito. Mila Mangold, who held the title of California’s oldest person, died earlier this month at the age of 114. According...
BERKELEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The future of concealed carry permits in California

A recent Supreme Court decision allowing Americans to carry loaded weapons in public has raised the question of what is being done in regards to gun control. The ruling was followed by an announcement in Los Angeles County no longer requiring residents to explain why they need to be armed when applying for gun permits.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA.com

What happened to the California missions project in schools?

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Native American tribes included in the UCLA History-Geography Project’s lesson. For millions of Californians, growing up in the Golden State recalls memories of sugar cubes and popsicle sticks, the common building blocks of small-scale mission replicas. But the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Judge orders California to stop denying rent-relief applications

OAKLAND, Calif. - A judge has ruled the California Department of Housing and Community Development must stop denying applications for COVID-19 rent relief money, amid a lawsuit filed by tenants’ advocates, who argue the state has unfairly withheld money from low-income renters. Tenant advocate groups sued the state alleging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Covid#Life Expectancy#Health Disparities#Whites#Racism#Latino Californians#Latinos#The California Policy Lab#Black Californians#Asian
POLITICO

Orange County was the heart of California conservatism. Now it’s up for grabs.

Once the heart of conservatism in California, Orange County has become a true battleground where either party can win. In 2018, every congressional district that touched Orange County elected a Democrat to the House, but some of those seats turned Republican again in 2020. Although Democratic registration overtook Republicans in 2019, the margin is still close — about 4 points — and a quarter of voters are registered without a party preference. This year’s House races are even tighter after California’s redistricting, which put four Orange County incumbents running in newly drawn districts. As many as five competitive House races will unfold in Orange County this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
eastcountymagazine.org

NO ROOM IN THE ICU FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIANS; SOUTHERN CA ICU AVAILABILITY DROPS TO 5.3%

December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy