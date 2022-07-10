ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Letter to the Editor: Rep. Lauren Boebert’s comments about church and state are wrong

By Marsha Harvey, Dillon
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was shocked to hear U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s comments about separation of church and state. Having heard them secondhand, I had to Google her remarks, thinking she was misquoted. Nope. She really doesn’t understand the need for separation of...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Don Coram says Lauren Boebert’s public corruption accusation has ‘zero truth’

“Fake headlines” is how Colorado state Sen. Don Coram refers to his primary opponent’s weekly campaign ads that run on the front page of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel’s Sunday edition. The Montrose Republican is challenging U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt, to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Boebert can afford the prominent spot with […] The post Don Coram says Lauren Boebert’s public corruption accusation has ‘zero truth’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Roman Catholic
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Crazy white people scare everybody is June letter of the month | Letters

Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people, and he defines the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
Washington Examiner

Americans should open their Bibles

“By renouncing the Bible, philosophers swing from their moorings upon all moral Subjects,” Benjamin Rush wrote to John Adams in 1807. “It is the only correct map of the human heart that ever has been published.”. Many Americans, considering the data from a recent Gallup poll, would find...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

The Latest: Biden says US-Israel relations deeper than ever

The Latest on U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the Mideast (all times local): TEL AVIV, Israel — President Joe Biden is six years older than Israel, which was established in 1948, and he’s met every one of the country’s prime ministers since he was first elected as a U.S. senator from Delaware. His first visit was in 1973, shortly before Arab nations launched a surprise attack to begin the Yom Kippur War, and he sat down with Golda Meir. In a story that he’s told often, Biden recalls Meir chain smoking cigarettes and showing him maps of the region to explain Israel’s precarious security situation. When the meeting ended, Biden says, she told him that Israelis had a “secret weapon” in their battle for survival — “We have nowhere else to go.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

This Wednesday, celebrate our forgotten founding document: The Northwest Ordinance

The people revere our founding documents as much as they do the men who composed them. Yet we would do well to make a special note to mark today, July 13, as well. On this day in 1787, 235 years ago, while the Constitutional Convention met in Philadelphia to compose a new constitution for the country, the Congress formed under the Articles of Confederation passed the Northwest Ordinance.
POLITICS
theodysseyonline.com

Life Before Emancipation

When the Civil War first broke out, the United States Army sought to preserve the Union, and did not have intentions on interfering with the institution of slavery in the rebellious states. In fact, in his first inaugural address, Abraham Lincoln promised not to interfere with slavery in the places where it already existed. Of course, at the time of this address, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Tennessee had yet to secede, so he needed to keep a moderate stance. When the U.S. Army moved into states in rebellion, generals ensured civilians that they would not interfere with slavery, and would even hep quell potential uprisings. On May 22, 1861, this attitude towards slavery began to change. Prior to then, slaves who escaped into Union lines could be returned to their masters. In some cases, troops with more abolitionist leanings would aid the runaways, but it was not yet the norm. However on May 22, three runaway slaves approached Fort Monroe along the James River seeking refuge. The slaves stated that they were about to be sent South to work on the Confederate coastal defenses in the Carolinas. Instead of returning the slaves to their masters, the commander of the fort, Benjamin Butler, claimed the slaves were contraband of war and put them to work in support of the United States. He wrote Winfield Scott, general-in-chief of all federal armies, "Shall [the enemy] be allowed the use of this property against the United States and we not be allowed its use in aid of the United States?" Following Butler's actions, 900 more slaves would gather in Fort Monroe. Congress would back Butler's stance with the First Confiscation Act in August of 1861.
POLITICS

