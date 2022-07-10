Women’s March held in downtown Wichita for abortion rights

This article has been updated to state the correct amount of marchers in attendance.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of marchers took to the streets in downtown Wichita Saturday for a protest involving abortion rights.

The crowd made a loop by City Hall, down Main and along Douglas. All the while urging the community to vote in the August 2 primary election.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas, co-sponsor of the march, says the state will set the tone for others expected to vote on the issue later this year. Those who attended point out that Kansas has a long history of abortion and protesting.

“We’ve got a long history, we have a Summer of Mercy, we have Dr. Tiller and his clinic, we have a history with this topic, and this issue in our state, who better to speak on it,” Martha Pint, League of Women Voters co-president, said.

For more information on voting no, visit the Vote No Kansas website.

For more information on voting yes, visit the Value Them Both website.