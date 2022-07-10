ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Azeez Ojulari a sleeper Pro Bowl candidate?

By John Fennelly
 2 days ago
The New York Giants were not represented in last year’s Pro Bowl. That is a reality for NFL teams these days. Each team has to have at least one Pro Bowl-caliber player they can make a case for.

Last year, the 4-13 Giants had none. The new regime, led by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll aim to change that.

The Giants do have some talent on their roster worth watching. One player is second-year linebacker Azeez Ojulari, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Georgia who set a franchise rookie record for sacks with eight.

In a recent article predicting first-time Pro Bowl candidates fro each NFC team, NFL.com analyst Nick Shook believes Ojulari could be headed for the honor this year.

“Ojulari stormed out of the gate in his first season, recording a sack in each of his first three games, and set a new single-game, career-high mark with 2.5 sacks in New York’s Week 7 win over Carolina,” writes Shook. “The rookie wall hit him, though, with Ojulari matching that total in his remaining games and finishing with eight sacks on the year. Ojulari enters Year 2 with a top talent — first-round choice Kayvon Thibodeaux — rushing opposite him, which should make the going a little easier for him. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale isn’t afraid to turn up the heat, either, placing Ojulari on a course for greater success in 2022.”

The Giants think the sky is the limit for Ojulari. the addition of Thibodeaux should open up more opportunities for him going forward. He has gained some bulk and Martindale’s pressure scheme should suit him well.

