Eat, Drink, Savor: Calera Wine Company’s five new releases

Domaine Serge Laloue Rouge, Sancerre, Loire, France 2020 ( £22.82, Strictly Wine) The cluster of appellations that hug the bend in the River Loire between Nevers and Orléans are known for being the spiritual home of sauvignon blanc. Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre are the two most famous names here, although each village here provides its own quicksilver version of the grape variety. On a hot day, a glass of Loire sauvignon can be like lying down in a patch of grassy shade: that’s certainly the effect of a classic Sancerre variation on themes of green and cool stony riverbeds, such as Domaine André Vatan Les Perrières Sancerre 2021 (£19.95, yapp.co.uk). But this part of the Loire isn’t just about whites. The reds, made from pinot noir, can be just as distinctive, evocative and refreshing, with a red-fruited clarity that is so beautifully expressed in Domaine Serge Laloue’s Sancerre Rouge.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO