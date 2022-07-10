ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Grove, CA

Scuba diver dies near Walnut Grove Bridge

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a scuba diver died near the Walnut Grove Bridge after going down into the water for an unseen extended period of time, according to the Walnut Grove Fire District.

The Walnut Grove Fire Department said that around 12:40 p.m. they were called for a water rescue. Eventually, a few other divers found the missing diver and brought him to shore. The diver appeared to be a male in his 40s.

After analyzing the diver’s gear, the Walnut Grove Fire Department found that he did not use any oxygen in his tank when he was diving.

