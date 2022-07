CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather will continue over the next few days. A stationary front is now to our south and along the coast. The front will wash out and temperatures will start to heat back up as more sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through mid-week. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Tuesday, low to mid 90s on Wednesday. Tropical moisture may spread into our area again later this week increasing the chances for storms by Thursday into the weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO