Two people found dead inside Sparks home

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two alleged drug traffickers during an undercover operation at the Walmart parking lot in Gardnerville. The Street Enforcement Team had been conducting undercover negotiations with 56-year-old David Wright of southern California who agreed to deliver one pound of methamphetamine on July 7, 2022. Investigators said Wright delivered about 462 grams of methamphetamine. He also had another 82.3 grams of methamphetamine and 8.7 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, the sheriff’s office reported. After the delivery, he was arrested.

GARDNERVILLE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO