Sun Prairie to honor firefighter killed in 2018 explosion, remember tragedy

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Four years on from the explosion that took his life, Sun Prairie will gather to honor Captain Cory Barr and remember the tragedy.

A volunteer firefighter, Barr was checking on a gas leak near his family’s business in downtown Sun Prairie when the explosion occurred. He was pronounced dead after being airlifted to UW Hospital.

Barr was the only person killed in the explosion, but several others were injured and many people lost their homes or businesses. Then-Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in the wake of the incident. The community united around #SunPrairieStronger.

On Sunday, the community will unite once again to remember Barr and others impacted by the explosion. A semi-private ceremony will be held at the Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company’s main station at 6:30 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.

The ceremony is expected to last 20 to 30 minutes. Barr’s family, along with the Fire and Rescue Company, have also encouraged residents to leave a note, card or flower and pay respects or say a prayer at the statue at 135 N. Bristol Street

#Prairie Fire
