ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Raskin: Jan. 6 panel to highlight voting machine seizure meeting

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7cKO_0gapmIAC00
Tweet

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2011 attack on the Capitol, said on Sunday that the panel in an upcoming hearing will focus on a White House meeting during which allies of former President Trump reportedly proposed seizing voting machines.

“One of the things that people are going to learn is the fundamental importance of a meeting that took place in the White House on December the 18th,” Raskin told CBS “Face the Nation” guest moderator Robert Costa.

Attorney Sidney Powell, former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and others reportedly met with Trump on that day to discuss a proposal for the military to seize voting machines as part of the group’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Politico in January published a draft executive order that spelled out the proposal, which the outlet reported would have also given the Defense secretary 60 days to write an assessment of the election potentially as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power past Inauguration Day.

“On that day, the group of outside lawyers who’ve been denominated ‘Team Crazy’ by people in and around the White House came in to try to urge several new courses of action, including the seizure of voting machines around the country,” Raskin said on Sunday, adding that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was also involved in parts of the discussion.

“Against this ‘Team Crazy’ were an inside group of lawyers who essentially wanted the president at that point to acknowledge that he had lost the election and were far more willing to accept the reality of his defeat at that point,” he added.

The committee on Friday heard testimony from former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who other witnesses have described as opposing many of the former president’s actions surrounding the Capitol riot.

Raskin and other members of the panel said on Sunday they are planning to leverage Cipollone’s testimony in its upcoming hearings, but Raskin declined to say who would appear in person as witnesses.

The panel is slated to hold its next hearing on Tuesday morning.

“There will be other witnesses, and I’m afraid I’m not authorized to disclose who those witnesses are at this point,” Raskin said.

Comments / 16

Stephen Vern Carlson
3d ago

who in there right mind would even think about listening to Jamie he falsifed evidence during two impeachments he doctored dates times places splicing videos together and got caught on live tv doing it he should be in prison for falsifying evidence in a real court they would have thrown the key away he would have gotten a minimum of 25 years

Reply(4)
6
R RSMcann
3d ago

Powell, Flynn, Guiliani and all the rest of them need to be behind bars....for Life

Reply(10)
6
Related
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Michael Flynn
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Inauguration#Seizure#The White House#Cbs#Trump National Security#Defense
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

632K+
Followers
75K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy