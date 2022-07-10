Sex Offender Arrested for Failing to Register in Jamestown

Robert Miedema, age 91, passed away July 8 th at the St. Rose Benedictine Living Community in LaMoure, ND. Robert was a lifelong resident of Litchville, ND and resided in Valley City the last eight years. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 14 th at the Litchville Public School in Litchville. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 13 th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at the Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Litchville Cemetery, Litchville, ND. A livestream of Robert’s services and an online guestbook are available at www.lerudmathias.com.

LITCHVILLE, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO