Downeast Maine sure knows how to celebrate the 4th of July. There were parades in Machias, and Eastport as well as fireworks in Eastport and Southwest Harbor. A huge shoutout to the parade participants especially those in costume such as the Anah Temple Funsters who were not only in the Bar Harbor parade in the morning, but the Machias parade in the afternoon!

EASTPORT, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO