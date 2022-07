When Roxanne Perez was stabbed – or should I say skateboarded – in the back by her NXT Tag Team Championship-winning partner Cora Jade, it sent the WWE Universe into a bit of a tizzy. The team just won the belts the week before, had been buddies for months, and felt like they could have a long and fruitful career as the fresh babyfaces on the block in a WWE Women’s Division dominated by heels like Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO