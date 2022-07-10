ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old dies in fatal e-bike, vehicle collision in New York

By Delaney Keppner
 3 days ago
(File: Getty)

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old was killed as a result of a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday. According to New York State Police, at about 12:44 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 52 between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a car and bike collision.

The initial investigation revealed that a car was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery-powered bicycle that was being operated by Jaleek Johnson, 21, of Walden. Johnson was flown to Westchester Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, his passenger Christiana Kovacs, 21, also of Walden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated that the vehicle that struck the bike left the scene. Troopers later located the car, which was a 2013 Subaru-Impreza, and determined that it was being operated by Logan Kelly, 21, of Walden, at the time of the accident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and there are charges pending regarding the collision. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery, NY
Crime & Safety
