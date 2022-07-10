ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bojangles celebrates 45 years by giving back to fans and community

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago
Bojangles is celebrating 45 years of serving up food all across the U.S. (Photo courtesy Bojangles)

It’s a Southern staple that’s gone national, and it’s celebrating 45 years of serving up food.

Bojangles turned 45 on July 6 and is celebrating in a couple of big ways.

Bojangles has launched its first-ever charitable foundation, the Bojangles Foundation Fund, focusing resources and time toward community efforts with an emphasis on the brand’s pillars: Literacy and the military. Nonprofits dedicated to promoting literacy in their communities can apply for one of 45 $1,000 grants to be awarded. More information can be found on the Bojangles Foundation website.

In addition, Bojangles customers can get a free large cup of iced tea until July 17 when they order through the Bojangles app.

#45 Years #Food Drink #Southern
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

