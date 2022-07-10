Sen. Chamberlain condemns racist activity reported in Lino Lakes

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recounted her brush with the law in the pages of her newly released book, "My American Life." In a chapter titled "Pretty Little Mugshots," the MAGA lawmaker lays out her version of the events that lead to her twice being arrested, booked, and photographed prior to her ascension to the House of Representatives. Her first story recounts a 2015 incident during an event called "Country Jam," where her restaurant, Shooter's Grill, was invited to work as a food vendor. She recalled losing one of her employees to the event's many distractions — including "hunky cowboys"...
Comments / 1