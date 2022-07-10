ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vance to retire after career at Providence

By Jerry Howard
KDRV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford native who spent a career at Providence Medford Medical Center is ready to spend some time in retirement. Providence says Lisa Vance will retire from Providence this year after more than 36 years working at Providence. Vance is a Medford native who serves as...

www.kdrv.com

KDRV

Common causes of greenway fires

Medford - A fire that took place overnight in the Boise Cascade area is under investigation. Officials are reminding everyone to be fire safe. The Bear Creek Greenway that runs from Central Point to Ashland is at risk of burning because of dry flammable shrubs and plants. Oftentimes, fires that have started on the greenway are due to transient campfires and discarded smoking material. Finer fuels, grasses, and cotton trees all put the greenway at risk.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
KDRV

HeatWatch: relief from heat in some communities

MEDFORD, ASHLAND, JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- As hot weather gives Southern Oregon and Northern California their hottest days so far this year, a few communities are offering relief from the heat. Ashland has a cooling shelter open noon to 8pm Monday July 11 at the Gresham Room of the Ashland...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Autism care provider shutting down in August

Medford, Ore. — When speaking to any parent, their biggest concern is that their child has all the tools and skills to be able to navigate life and any adversary that proceeds that. For children that are autistic or on the spectrum, it is exceptionally difficult for them to...
MEDFORD, OR
point2homes.com

2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive, Medford, Jackson County, OR, 97504

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive Español?. From the moment you enter, this beautiful home invites you in. Warm colors, spacious rooms and thoughtful details provide a supportive space for the whole family. Relax around the custom built stone surround fireplace in the Living Room. Your inner chef will sing with joy over the well-designed Kitchen offering large pantry, newer LG dual oven/gas stove and microwave, plus ample counter space and shelving. Additional downstairs office/den plus bedroom. Upstairs ample sized primary bedroom suite has ceiling fan, and primary bath boasts generous soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, get ready to entertain around the sumptuous inviting pool with fabulous slide, covered patio, and numerous outdoor living areas. Great location just minutes to downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

F-15 night training includes flights next week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
KTVL

Southern Oregon woman speaks out after long ER wait time for urgent pain meds

Jackson County, OR — The ongoing opioid crisis has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives over the past two decades, and changed how many prescriptions are written. But for some, the extra precautions being taken by health care providers leaves them struggling with legitimate pain. A Southern Oregon woman is speaking out after having to wait days to get the pain medication she needed right away.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE BURNS NEARLY ONE-THIRD OF AN ACRE NORTHWEST OF ROSEBURG

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No.2 dealt with a fire northwest of Roseburg that burned nearly one-third of an acre on Monday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope of DFPA said firefighters responded to the grass fire on Lark Lane just after 3:00 p.m....
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Douglas Co., July 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
O'BRIEN, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Fair just days away

Central Point - the Jackson County Fair is only three days away! Everyone is working hard to make this year special after years of working around covid-19. Director of the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo Park Helen Baker says just about everything will be different from the previous years. “it’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Grants Pass narrowly approves $1 million grant for homeless campground

The mayor of Grants Pass broke a 4-4 tie on the city council Wednesday over a grant to AllCare Community Foundation for the construction of a new urban campground. The decision comes two years after a U.S. District Court found the city’s anti-camping ordinance was unconstitutional, in part because it had no low-barrier shelters.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
ROSEBURG, OR

