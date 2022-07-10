ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Dog days of summer are arriving

By Mount Airy News
Mount Airy News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sweltering sun bears down and heats up the Dog Day afternoon. The leaves on the mighty oaks, poplars, and maples flip their petticoats as they await the heat-relieving benefits of an afternoon thunderstorm. Even the hot foliage in the garden plot of summer vegetables fold open their green leaves to...

