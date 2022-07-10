ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Tree falls on power lines in Kanawha County, knocks out power, closes road

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31khLj_0gapiVXF00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of downed power lines caused by a tree falling.

Metro 911 officials say this happened in the 4400 block of Washington St. W within Charleston city limits.

They say crews have the road shut down and AEP and the Department of Highways have been notified.

Residents in the area are currently without power, according to dispatchers.

The Dunbar Fire Department is on the scene.

Comments / 3

Related
WSAZ

Pothole repair to close part of I-64 West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 West in the Nitro-St. Albans area of Kanawha County. From midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 14, the westbound slow lane will be closed just west of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge for a pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. That is at mile-marker 42.8, just west of Bills Creek.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers say bread truck goes over hillside in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a bread truck went over a hillside. The incident happened about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday at Martins Branch and Black Jack roads in Sissonville, Metro 911 said. The driver was out of the vehicle, and emergency medical services personnel were at...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mercer County Courthouse hit by lightning

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Courthouse was struck by lightning during a storm on Tuesday. A lightning bolt struck the communications antenna that sat on top of the courthouse building. Chief Deputy Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said this is a shocking event to happen. “Quite a bit of anxious […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Accidents
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
Washington State
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, WV
Charleston, WV
Accidents
WOWK 13 News

2 injured after vehicle crash on Corridor G South

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a vehicle crash happened at 69 Corridor G South in South Charleston around 4:30 p.m. Two people were transported for medical treatment, Metro says. Dispatchers say responders included Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County EMS....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

I-64 reopened in Greenbrier County

UPDATE 7/12/22 9:34 pm: Interstate 64 is reopened in both directions. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Interstate 64 is closed in both directions in Greenbrier County. According to West Virginia 511, all the east and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 172 due to downed power lines across the interstate. Traffic is being detoured through […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Hinton sinkhole worsens, traffic down to one lane

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A sinkhole in the road in Hinton has gotten worse, forcing law enforcement to shut the road down to one lane. The sinkhole is on Temple Street and Route 20 in Hinton, near the Hinton Police Department headquarters. Dispatch and the Summers County sheriff’s department both confirmed the hole has gotten […]
HINTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Accident#Aep
WOWK 13 News

Report: Utility cables cut near fatal Huey crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A preliminary crash report by the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that a Huey helicopter may have hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face in Logan County. The report says both cables were “fractured consistent with tensile overload and were displaced toward the main wreckage…” A remaining […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Cat rescued from car engine in West Virginia parking garage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Courthouse staff along with others rescued a cat in the courthouse parking garage in downtown Charleston on Tuesday around 11 a.m. According to a volunteer with PigPig of St. Albans, a local online personality devoted to animal rescue, the cat was hiding in a car engine on the fourth […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Human remains discovered in South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Human remains were discovered Saturday, July 9 in Lawrence County, Ohio, according to the South Point Police Department. The discovery was made in a wooded area along 4th Street near the Train Bridge Saturday just before 3 p.m., officers say. The remains are being...
SOUTH POINT, OH
WVNS

Robert C. Byrd reopened after semi accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) UPDATE (July 11, 2022 4:18 P.M. – According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Robert C. Byrd Drive has been reopened after a semi-truck accident was resolved. ORIGINAL (July 11, 2022 2:00 P.M.) – Part of Robert. C Byrd Drive Northbound has been closed after a crash involving a semi truck earlier today. According […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WATCH: Chicken boogie boards in floodwaters in Tornado, WV

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Summer storms bring heavy rain to the Tri-State area, and some locals are finding unique ways to have “waves of fun” in the floodwaters. Tornado resident Brandy Rogers said Greenbrier Way outside her home became flooded, and her son had the perfect idea to give the neighborhood a good laugh. Her […]
TORNADO, WV
Metro News

Church fire left community angered

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State Police says a church which was torched in a deliberate act of arson was a storied landmark in Raleigh County. Trooper D.L. Daniels arrested three people connected to the fire which leveled the historic St. Colman Roman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area.. Charged are Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston and 19-year-old James Dean Elmore, of Beckley. The third suspect is a juvenile from Beckley. Trooper Daniels said the incident caused a lot of anger in the community.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Overturned tractor trailer stalls traffic on W.Va. Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor trailer crash blocked lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike for hours Saturday night. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the truck overturned around 5:30 p.m. According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, no injuries were reported. One lane was opened to traffic...
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy