Tree falls on power lines in Kanawha County, knocks out power, closes road

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of downed power lines caused by a tree falling.

Metro 911 officials say this happened in the 4400 block of Washington St. W within Charleston city limits.

They say crews have the road shut down and AEP and the Department of Highways have been notified.

Residents in the area are currently without power, according to dispatchers.

The Dunbar Fire Department is on the scene.