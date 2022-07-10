ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning strike likely to blame for fire at south Charlotte home, firefighters say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Torrey Pines Ct Fire Credit: Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE — A lightning strike was likely to blame for a fire that broke out at a south Charlotte home on Saturday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call on Torrey Pines Court around 9 p.m., where there was a direct lightning strike to the roof assembly.

There were no people in the area that was struck and no reported injuries.

Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in 18 minutes.

The estimated damage to the home is $77,000.

No further information was released.

