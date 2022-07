A “standing protest” will be held today at 5 p.m. at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs to show opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 overturn of Roe v. Wade. The “We Won’t Go Back” event is being organized by friends Katrina McAlpine, Trinity Stebleton and Tammy Reynolds. Reynolds said they will stay at the park, as opposed to marching, because “if people see a line of women down along Sayre Park we’re going to make more of an impact.”

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO