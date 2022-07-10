ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Not much relief in sight': Temperatures from powerful 'heat dome' lead to record-breaking highs

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
At least 10 heat records were broken in cities across the Southwest and central U.S. over the weekend, and more could fall this week amid continued forecasts of searing heat.

Cities and towns in Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas all saw record highs on Friday and Saturday. Some broke temperature records set nearly a decade ago and others exceeded previous highs by up to six degrees. The high temperatures are largely the result of a "heat dome" – a persistent region of high pressure trapping heat over the area.

While the daily records broken weren't necessarily widespread, given July is already a hot time of year, the conditions created by the heat dome have still been conducive to approaching and meeting record numbers in many areas, Accuweather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer told USA TODAY.

"(The heat dome) has been there from late last week into this weekend, and it's going to remain there through this coming week, and that's what's going to keep it hot in the West," Bauer said. "It's been an extremely warm summer this year."

What heat records were broken?

In Colorado, Denver International Airport reported a record-breaking 100 degrees for July 9, according to the National Weather Service, surpassing a record high of 98 degrees for that date just last year. Colorado Springs also reached a record 97 degrees on the same day, breaking a record set in 2021.

Parts of Texas broke records from almost a century ago: Austin's Camp Mabry military base hit a record daily high of 106 degrees Saturday, breaking a previous record of 105 degrees set in 1925 and matched in 2009. Waco, Texas, reached 108 degrees on Saturday, far exceeding a record high of 104 set in 1917, 1935 and 1978.

Some states saw not just broken records, but shattered ones. At Tulsa, Oklahoma's Riverside Airport Friday, the temperature reached a record 105 degrees, widely surpassing the 2001 high of 99 degrees for July 8. The surrounding cities of McAlester and Muskogee in Oklahoma as well as Fayetteville, Fort Smith and NWA Airport in Arkansas also broke records by spans of one to six degrees.

When will this heat wave be over?

A cold front moving through North and South Dakota on Sunday could bring some relief to the Denver area this week, according to Bauer, but the strength of the heat dome is forecasted to spike temperatures in the area again in the following days, possibly up to another record-breaking level.

There isn't much relief for the Austin area either, according to Bauer, who said Accuweather is forecasting temperatures "into the hundreds" through the next week, approaching record breaking numbers yet again.

The heat dome is likely to shift and expand to the West as the week begins, and temperatures will be on the rise in Arizona, Nevada and Utah, according to Accuweather.

The heat dome is strong enough to keep out cold fronts that approach areas affected by the dome, thus keeping heat balled up in places like the Great Plains, Bauer said – an area already suffering from a long period of drought.

"It's unfortunate to see this setup, as there's not much relief in sight," he said.

How should you prepare for extreme heat?

As extreme heat and humidity can challenge the body's ability to cool itself, it is valuable to know the signs of excessive heat exposure and how to treat heat-related illnesses. Knowing the warning signs for heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and the differences between the two, can help you to protect yourself and those around you, experts say.

Those at greatest risk of heat illness are people 65 or older, under the age of 2, and those living with chronic diseases or mental illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ways to prevent heat-related illness include drinking water, utilizing air conditioning, limiting outdoor activity, spending time in the shade when outside and cooling off in a pool or other body of water.

Keep an eye on your pets, too, amid high temperatures and humidity: The Humane Society of the United States suggests limiting exercise for dogs on hot days, providing ample shade and water for your pet and keeping an eye out for signs of heatstroke, including heavy panting, glazed eyes and a rapid heartbeat.

The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
AccuWeather

Tropical-fueled downpours to target Southeast, Gulf Coast

AccuWeather forecasters say a soaking and dreary week is in store for portions of the Gulf Coast as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region. While rounds of robust storms will increase flooding concerns across the area and may even brew up tropical troubles, this pattern will also work to fight ongoing drought.
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, with about 3,500 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is North Carolina. Daily deaths from COVID-19 have […]
