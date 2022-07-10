2 dead in ATV crash on Guanella Pass

Two people were killed when their ATV rolled over and crashed in the Guanella Pass area of Colorado's central mountains. It happened late Friday night and an extensive effort to recover the bodies has been underway since then.

The victims were a couple -- a male and a female -- and their identities have not been released. The vehicle they were in was described as a utility terrain vehicle.

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling said the location of the crash was the Waldorf area. He said a helicopter was being used as part of the effort to bring the bodies out. The Alpine Rescue Team is also helping.