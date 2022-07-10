ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2 dead in ATV crash on Guanella Pass

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia8Y1_0gapi39O00

Two people were killed when their ATV rolled over and crashed in the Guanella Pass area of Colorado's central mountains. It happened late Friday night and an extensive effort to recover the bodies has been underway since then.

The victims were a couple -- a male and a female -- and their identities have not been released. The vehicle they were in was described as a utility terrain vehicle.

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling said the location of the crash was the Waldorf area. He said a helicopter was being used as part of the effort to bring the bodies out. The Alpine Rescue Team is also helping.

Comments / 2

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma man dies after crashing ATV into deer, OHP says

CALUMET, Okla. — A man died after an ATV crashed into a deer Tuesday night in Canadian County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man was driving an ATV east on 192nd Street near Maple Road near Calumet when the vehicle struck a deer and lost control. The ATV rolled over and came to a rest on the passenger side.
CALUMET, OK
CBS Denver

Some arrests made, citations issued at 50th anniversary of Rainbow Family Gathering in Colorado

After a few weeks of an unsanctioned gathering, the Rainbow Family Gathering in Routt County is now over. Thousands camped near Hayden for the 50th anniversary celebration.The undersheriff says deputies contacted the group 94 times. The group says there are no leaders or spokespeople, instead their website stating  "I think it's safe to say we're into intentional community building, non-violence, and alternative lifestyles. We also believe that Peace and Love are a great thing, and there isn't enough of that in this world." The sheriff's office says during the group's 20-day stay, deputies wrote traffic tickets most of the time, but arrested nine people on multiple charges including DUI, felony drug possession, indecent exposure and out-of-county warrants.The U.S. Forest Service says it handed out many citations and made some arrests for incidents involving large quantities of fentanyl.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

Community mourns 6-year-old boy after fatal rattlesnake bite in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A six-year-old boy died after being bitten by a rattlesnake in Security-Widefield on Tuesday last week. The child, Simon Currat, was bitten during a bike ride with his father and sister at Bluestem Prairie Open Space, as the family stopped for a water break. Derek Chambers, Battalion Chief of the Security The post Community mourns 6-year-old boy after fatal rattlesnake bite in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
clayconews.com

PEDESTRIAN IDENTIFIED FROM FATAL JULY 2ND CRASH ON OREGON HIGHWAY 126W

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022 on Highway 126W near milepost 47 has been identified. The male pedestrian has been identified as Gary L. Pecevich (49). Original release...
CBS Denver

Arvada fire crews 'in good spirits' while fighting TX wildfires

Arvada Fire recognized it's crew in Texas fighting wildfires. The crew is in the second week of it's deployment, and the fourth crew that Arvada Fire has sent to Texas. There are numerous fires burning across the state. Firefighters are also battling high heat. Temperatures are well north of 100 degrees. Arvada Fire said that it's firefighters are doing saw work and setting backfires, and honing a variety of wildland skills. It also said that the crew is in good spirits.
ARVADA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guanella Pass#Traffic Accident#The Alpine Rescue Team
CBS Denver

CO drivers face lane closures in Glenwood Canyon

The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14, so crews can remove a semi that crashed last week. The closures will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers will be directed on the DeBeque cutoff to get around the closure. Westbound drivers will not be affected. The crash happened Thursday at mile marker 130, about three miles west of Dotsero, just outside the canyon. It took more than an hour to extricate the driver, a 38-year-old male from California. His injuries were not life-threatening. Crews had to empty the tractor's saddle tanks, the side-mounted fuel tanks, before tipping the truck up right. Colorado State Patrol doesn't know what load the semi was carrying, only that it was light or no load. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

Oregon man dies in rollover crash outside Laramie

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tolbert Gibson, a 66-year-old Oregon resident, lost his life in a rollover crash east of Laramie on Sunday, Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday. Officers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 on 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to their news release. The driver of the vehicle, 66-year-old Oregon resident Mary L. Charlton, was transported by medical helicopter to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries she sustained in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, while Gibson was not.
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in fiery crash in western part of state

STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville, was driving behind the semi and failed to stop, hitting the semi from behind, said KHP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
OutThere Colorado

Screams for help lead to overnight rescue mission in Colorado national park

Two rescues in the same snowy area of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park involved more than 45 personnel over a two-day stretch. On July 10, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder had taken a tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake. They were later notified that a 59-year-old female from Boulder had also fallen in the same area, with bystanders reporting that they heard her screams for help.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is learning more about a 6-year-old boy who was bitten and killed by a rattlesnake. Family friends tell 11 News the tragic incident happened in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield. The little boy was bitten the evening of July 5 and passed away earlier Monday. Per family wishes, 11 News will not provide information on what happened or the little boy’s name at this time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy