Benzie County, MI

Cedar man found guilty of accosting a minor in Benzie County

By Compiled by Colin Merry
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEULAH – A Cedar man awaits sentencing after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor in Benzie County. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in Benzie County's 19th Circuit...

Detroit News

Run from state police lands N. Michigan man in waist-deep mud

A man in Wexford County who tried to run from state troopers found himself stuck in waist-deep mud, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened Monday around 3 p.m. A trooper from the Cadillac post saw a man walking along a highway that, state police said, he knew to have an arrest warrant.
Up North Voice

Gaylord man arrested for embezzling from a vulnerable adult and other charges

OTSEGO COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was contacted in February 2022, by MDHHS Adult Protective Services (APS) regarding a tip they had received about the medical and financial activities of a vulnerable adult. It was alleged the son of the vulnerable adult had been embezzling money and writing bad checks. The suspect, 64-year-old Karl Joseph David from Gaylord, was later arrested.
UpNorthLive.com

Teenager leads police on 99 mph chase in stolen vehicle

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A 17-year-old was arrested after deputies clocked him going 99 miles per hour in a stolen car in Grand Traverse County. Deputies say the teen was speeding down center road on Old Mission Peninsula when he was pulled over near blue water road.
The Grand Rapids Press

Indiana man accidentally discharges handgun in restaurant bathroom during Michigan vacation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI - An Indiana man’s Northern Michigan vacation took a wrong turn after his handgun accidentally went off in a restaurant’s bathroom. On Monday, July 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of an accidental discharge of a firearm in Garfield Township, outside of Traverse City.
9&10 News

UpNorthLive.com

9&10 News

recordpatriot.com

Looking back in Benzie: Storm knocks out power

During the thunderstorm Sunday night lightning put the generator of the Benzie Power Co. out of commission and it wasn’t until Tuesday that the power was turned on again. Manager Evans was considerable worried at first for fear that some of the coils were burned out and that the plant might be idle for a week or more, and an expert was wired for. Shortly after his arrival Tuesday evening the bulbs began to glow once more and oil lamps were put away again. In the mean time, so as not to be delayed to any extent, the Record office was wired to the independent plant of the Beulah Garage, another motor attached to the Linotype, and were getting along nicely when the regular juice was turned on again. We appreciate the willingness of the garage management to serve us in case of power trouble.
UpNorthLive.com

Man found dead following heavy machinery incident

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead pinned between the boom arm and the cab of an excavator he was using on his property. The sheriff’s office said it happened Thursday afternoon at a property on 9 Mile...
Huron Daily Tribune

Interlochen woman charged with shooting child takes plea deal

BEULAH – An Interlochen woman facing open murder charges in the shooting death of her 5-year-old daughter has accepted a plea deal. Suzanne Kay Jacobson agreed to plead no contest to second degree murder on July 5 in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court during a final status conference. By...
traverseticker.com

Mancelona Man Arrested For Robbing TC Target Store

A 38-year-old Mancelona man was arrested Wednesday after robbing the Target store at the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City. At approximately 3:30pm, the suspect came into Target and gave a cashier a five-dollar bill, asking for change. The man then told the cashier to "stay calm and give me all the money." The cashier complied, with the suspect then fleeing the store on foot. Target staff called 911 to report the robbery, and Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the store.
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
