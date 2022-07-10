Cedar man found guilty of accosting a minor in Benzie County

During the thunderstorm Sunday night lightning put the generator of the Benzie Power Co. out of commission and it wasn’t until Tuesday that the power was turned on again. Manager Evans was considerable worried at first for fear that some of the coils were burned out and that the plant might be idle for a week or more, and an expert was wired for. Shortly after his arrival Tuesday evening the bulbs began to glow once more and oil lamps were put away again. In the mean time, so as not to be delayed to any extent, the Record office was wired to the independent plant of the Beulah Garage, another motor attached to the Linotype, and were getting along nicely when the regular juice was turned on again. We appreciate the willingness of the garage management to serve us in case of power trouble.

