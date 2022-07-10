ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

City receives $13 million for new rail station, bus improvements

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVIux_0gapfpWw00

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The City of Petaluma and the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District plan to deliver a second rail station and electrify busses after receiving a $13 million grant on Friday.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The funds, which are provided by the California State Transportation Agency’s State Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, will go mostly go towards the Petaluma North infill station and North McDowell Boulevard crossing upgrades. $3 million will help Petaluma Transit electrify and improve its bus fleet, as well as renovate bus stops.

SMART Board of Directors Chair David Rabbitt said the city will see “greatly enhanced transportation option” with the new station and 4.4 miles of new SMART pathway from Penngrove to Downtown Petaluma. “We are grateful for the State of California’s support, and we are thrilled to begin building Petaluma’s transportation network of the future,” Rabbitt stated.

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett said the grant money marks a “significant milestone,” one that the city has been waiting for since SMART service began.

“Not only will this funding deliver our east side station but will substantially bolster our transit fleet electrification efforts, helping us reach our 2030 climate neutrality goal,” Barrett stated. “This successful regional partnership delivers for our community, our region and our future.”

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Sonoma County allocates $4M toward effort to reduce homelessness

(BCN) — Sonoma County allocated $4 million in federal funding Tuesday to support housing projects intended to reduce homelessness and increase interim and rental housing. The funding will include $2.16 million to recruit property owners willing to make their existing housing units available as rentals via tools like subsidies for security deposits, minor repairs and […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sebastopol Planning Commission approves alcohol permit for Lowell Sheldon’s new restaurant with conditions

Allegations of past workplace sexual harassment mired the permit process and riled the community. Reversing course, the Sebastopol Planning Commission decided in its Tuesday night meeting to grant an alcohol permit to new restaurant and wine bar venture Piala Georgian Cuisine. The usually low-profile process became a flashpoint in the...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KRON4 News

How is Napa County preparing for the current fire season?

(BCN) — Napa County Fire Chief Jason Martin on Tuesday updated the county’s Board of Supervisors on the department’s fire prevention measures and state resources for the current fire season. Firstly, the Chipper program provides chipping services to residents in accordance with county rules for defensible space that call for the removal of dead or dying woody surfaces and aerial fuels within 100 feet of structures.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Traffic
Petaluma, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
CBS San Francisco

Marin Water District fixes leaky water tank after complaints from residents

SAN RAFAEL – In Marin County, a leaky water tank in the middle of a drought has drawn the ire of residents and demonstrated the ability of everyday people to affect change.  The Marin Municipal Water District has been preaching a message of conservation to its customers in these dry times.  "This neighborhood is incredibly conscientious.  We have buckets in our showers, we have tubs in our sinks," said Lyle Christie of San Rafael. Christie said even installed a manifold under his house that can quickly shut off any pipe if it starts to leak.Just up the hill is a...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Napa Co. tax rolls rose by highest ever in 2021

(BCN) — The annual tax assessment roll of property in Napa County grew by more than 7 percent in 2021, according to county officials. Napa County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur said the assessment roll of $48.8 billion — based on the value of all property in the county as of Jan. 1, 2022 — grew by $3.25 billion from the year before.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Grass fire in Solano County spreads to 50 acres, no containment

CORDELIA, Calif. - A fire in Solano County has grown to 50 acres and has zero percent containment Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire officials say. The agency's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit responded to a vegetation fire near the 60 block of Sky Valley Road in Cordelia. The agency first reported the fire on social media at 5:22 p.m. Skyfox spotted the fire over Lake Herman as early as 4:43 p.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Bus Transportation#Bus Station#Bus Network#Rail Service#North Mcdowell Boulevard#Petaluma Transit
eastcountytoday.net

3,400 PG&E Customers Without Power in Brentwood

At 12:01 pm Wednesday, more than 3,400 PG&E customers were without power after a transformer was damaged knocking out power to areas around Balfour Road near Brentwood Blvd in the City of Brentwood. According to PG&E, 3,400 were without power with full restoration by 5:00 pm. Contra Costa County Fire...
BRENTWOOD, CA
ksro.com

Highway 101 Widening in Novato Underway This Week

Caltrans says overnight construction work on Highway 101 along the Novato Narrows is getting underway this week. Officials say HOV construction on both sides of Highway 101 will continue through July 25th. This will widen the highway from two lanes to three lanes in each direction. The northbound 101 work will go from north of Atherton Avenue to the Marin-Sonoma County line. The southbound work will extend from the county line into Novato towards DeLong Avenue. Drivers should expect overnight lane closures, k-rail barriers, paving and re-striping in the work zone.
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia fire: 115 acres; 80% contained

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm grass fire Wednesday afternoon in Benicia, city fire officials announced on Twitter. The fire between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road has prompted road closures on Lake Herman Road going both directions. The fire is reported at 115 acres and is 80% contained, according to […]
BENICIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
KRON4 News

Cal Fire responds to second fire in Solano County

CORDELIA, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a brush fire near Interstate-80 and Lynch Road in Cordelia on Wednesday afternoon, dubbed the Red Fire. It is approximately two acres in size and is 50% contained, Cal Fire said. It was the second fire that broke out in Solano...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla to lay off 229 Bay Area employees

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Tesla is reportedly undergoing its biggest round of layoffs since 2017. Why? Because Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy. His “bad feeling” translates to awful feelings for 229 Tesla employees out of the company’s San Mateo office as Tesla will permanently shut that office down. […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Double-decker tour bus on fire causes traffic on US-101

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A double-decker tour bus caught on fire Wednesday night, causing major traffic on southbound Highway 101. The fire happened north of Grand Avenue in South San Francisco around 7:30 p.m. At 8:09 p.m., California Highway Patrol reported that lanes 3 and 4 were blocked. CHP said drivers are being […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy