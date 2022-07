Notre Dame will host a lot of talent on July 26 for its summer cookout. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports are adding another top prospect the visitor list. New Palestine (Ind.) high school Top100 four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore says he will be in South Bend for the event. The 6-5, 295-pounder is ranked as the No. 99 overall player in the country, No. 2 interior lineman nationally and No. 2 recruit in Indiana from the class of 2024. 247Sports has him rated even higher as the No. 89 overall recruit next cycle.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO