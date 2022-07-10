ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Buttigieg defends protest disrupting Kavanaugh dinner

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcRXm_0gapet6300

T ransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pushed back on criticism of protesters gathering outside a Washington, D.C., restaurant where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining, arguing that they were exercising their First Amendment rights.

Buttigieg said he had no problem with the protesters, as they were "peaceful," noting that they were angry about the recent Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH HARASSED BY PROTESTERS WHILING DINING IN WASHINGTON

"When public officials go into public life, we should expect two things. One, you should always be free from violence, harassment, and intimidation. And two, you're never going to be free from criticism or peaceful protests, people exercising their rights," Buttigieg said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday . "Protesters are upset because a right, an important right that the majority of Americans support, was taken away."


Kavanaugh was dining at a restaurant in downtown D.C. last Wednesday when he made a backdoor exit after a group of abortion rights protesters was tipped off while the justice was eating and showed up out front. The group reportedly never came into contact with the justice, and he was able to finish his meal, though he skipped out before dessert.

Kavanaugh was dining at the downtown D.C. location Morton's Steakhouse. The chain later condemned the protest.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant," a Morton's representative said in a statement obtained by Politico . "Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, responded to a post about the incident on Friday, tweeting that it sounds like Kavanaugh "just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

During his interview on Sunday, Buttigieg insisted that he would have no problem if the same situation had happened to him while dining.

"I can't even tell you the number of spaces, venues, and scenarios where I’ve been protested. And the bottom line is this: Any public figure should always, always be free from violence, intimidation, and harassment but should never be free from criticism or people exercising their First Amendment rights," Buttigieg said.

Comments / 51

AP_001368.f0b8afaa778a48cc9a8b0cff5601fdaa.0124
3d ago

I agree with everything that you said, judge Kavanaugh should be able to go out to eat with his wife without being harassed by protesters. There is a time and place for everything. Just as I don’t think protesters should be protesting outside the supreme courts homes. Now if you wanna protest protest outside of the Senate and Congress is home

Reply(17)
34
Nanny
3d ago

If a few officials are having protesting outside their homes, ALL OFFICIALS SHOULD HAVE PROTESTING OUTSIDE THEIR HOMES! VOTE OUT DEMOCRATS!

Reply
26
no nicknames
3d ago

Butthead clearly doesn’t understand the law and a judge’s role. Garland should be arresting the protestors and throwing away the key. Garland is a coward.

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Daily Mail

'This is so awesome. It's a miracle!' GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene joins pro-life celebrations after Roe v Wade is overturned by SCOTUS - with DC police 'fully-activated' as US braces for weekend of rioting and violence

Controversial Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said the end of Roe v Wade is 'a miracle', as Washington DC's police was 'fully-activated' in anticipation of a weekend of rioting and violence. Speaking moments after the Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 opinion Friday, Greene said: 'I think it’s a...
GEORGIA STATE
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Fox News#Americans
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy