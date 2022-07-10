JD Davison Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer League highlights vs. Miami Heat (7/9)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics might have lost the contest 88-78 to the Miami Heat as both teams kicked off their slate of games in this year’s Las Vegas Summer League, but the Celtics still managed to get a good first look at some of their young prospects vying for a roster spot with Boston for the 2022-23 regular season. And among those most anticipated to see how they play against a higher level of competition is the Celtics’ No. 53 pick of the 2022 NBA draft, point guard JD Davison.

The Alabama product had a solid game despite tweaking his calf late in the tilt, putting up 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. While his troubles finishing and raw game were as advertised, so was his lightning-quick first step and jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism.

To get a better look at Davison’s game for yourself — or just to watch it again — check out the clip embedded below put together by YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

Follow us on Facebook and check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi