JD Davison Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer League highlights vs. Miami Heat (7/9)

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
The Boston Celtics might have lost the contest 88-78 to the Miami Heat as both teams kicked off their slate of games in this year’s Las Vegas Summer League, but the Celtics still managed to get a good first look at some of their young prospects vying for a roster spot with Boston for the 2022-23 regular season. And among those most anticipated to see how they play against a higher level of competition is the Celtics’ No. 53 pick of the 2022 NBA draft, point guard JD Davison.

The Alabama product had a solid game despite tweaking his calf late in the tilt, putting up 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. While his troubles finishing and raw game were as advertised, so was his lightning-quick first step and jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism.

To get a better look at Davison’s game for yourself — or just to watch it again — check out the clip embedded below put together by YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

