County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 18,349 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,089 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,890,973.

As of Friday's update, 53,159 (+237 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,740 (+110) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 7, 2022.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 2-8):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 82,657 ( +763 )

Henrico 74,419 ( +657 )

Richmond City 50,808 ( +466 )

Hanover 24,209 ( +176 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 99,010 ( +769 )

Newport News 40,646 ( +408 )

Chesapeake 54,944 ( +353 )

Norfolk 46,392 ( +354 )

Hampton 31,329 ( +344 )

James City 17,309 ( +206 )

Suffolk 20,623 ( +148 )

Portsmouth 22,652 ( +127 )

York 11,242 ( +114 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 213,680 ( +2,249 )

Prince William 106,823 ( +740 )

Loudoun 81,147 ( +691 )

Arlington 54,512 ( +671 )

Alexandria 37,453 ( +451 )

Stafford 34,447 ( +314 )

Spotsylvania 29,912 ( +246 )

Additional Localities

Campbell 14,093 ( +243 )

Augusta 20,352 ( +172 )

Frederick 22,271 ( +162 )

Roanoke City 23,224 ( +162 )

Roanoke County 23,271 ( +162 )

Albemarle 20,826 ( +158 )

Washington 14,623 ( +121 )

Montgomery 20,798 ( +116 )

Bedford 18,382 ( +115 )

Henry 13,224 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 2-8)

Accomack 7,498 ( +53 )

Albemarle 20,826 ( +158 )

Alexandria 37,453 ( +451 )

Alleghany 3,601 ( +60 )

Amelia 2,864 ( +22 )

Amherst 7,862 ( +63 )

Appomattox 4,121 ( +35 )

Arlington 54,512 ( +671 )

Augusta 20,352 ( +172 )

Bath 966 ( +5 )

Bedford 18,382 ( +115 )

Bland 1,866 ( +11 )

Botetourt 8,059 ( +51 )

Bristol 4,691 ( +40 )

Brunswick 3,451 ( +16 )

Buchanan 5,067 ( +34 )

Buckingham 4,251 ( +28 )

Buena Vista City 2,141 ( +13 )

Campbell 14,093 ( +243 )

Caroline 7,526 ( +60 )

Carroll 7,201 ( +61 )

Charles City 1,260 ( +7 )

Charlotte 2,720 ( +20 )

Charlottesville 10,612 ( +92 )

Chesapeake 54,944 ( +353 )

Chesterfield 82,657 ( +763 )

Clarke 2,926 ( +15 )

Colonial Heights 5,326 ( +45 )

Covington 1,493 ( +13 )

Craig 1,171 ( +5 )

Culpeper 12,091 ( +71 )

Cumberland 1,477 ( +9 )

Danville 12,031 ( +98 )

Dickenson 3,526 ( +40 )

Dinwiddie 5,897 ( +54 )

Emporia 1,257 ( +8 )

Essex 2,393 ( +12 )

Fairfax 213,680 ( +2,249 )

Fairfax City 2,222 ( +18 )

Falls Church 2,721 ( +33 )

Fauquier 14,101 ( +87 )

Floyd 2,741 ( +12 )

Fluvanna 5,750 ( +42 )

Franklin City 2,412 ( +8 )

Franklin County 11,778 ( +68 )

Frederick 22,271 ( +162 )

Fredericksburg 5,925 ( +27 )

Galax 2,769 ( +35 )

Giles 4,317 ( +14 )

Gloucester 7,930 ( +54 )

Goochland 4,542 ( +26 )

Grayson 4,275 ( +20 )

Greene 4,362 ( +40 )

Greensville 3,504 ( +6 )

Halifax 7,951 ( +71 )

Hampton 31,329 ( +344 )

Hanover 24,209 ( +176 )

Harrisonburg 14,112 ( +74 )

Henrico 74,419 ( +657 )

Henry 13,224 ( +100 )

Highland 407 ( +1 )

Hopewell 6,524 ( +40 )

Isle of Wight 7,899 ( +44 )

James City 17,309 ( +206 )

King and Queen 1,206 ( +6 )

King George 5,648 ( +72 )

King William 3,981 ( +24 )

Lancaster 1,985 ( +19 )

Lee 6,409 ( +34 )

Lexington 2,958 ( +4 )

Loudoun 81,147 ( +691 )

Louisa 7,334 ( +48 )

Lunenburg 2,710 ( +8 )

Lynchburg 20,880 ( +40 )

Madison 2,607 ( +8 )

Manassas City 9,976 ( +70 )

Manassas Park 4,114 ( +52 )

Martinsville 3,653 ( +21 )

Mathews 1,630 ( +12 )

Mecklenburg 6,687 ( +33 )

Middlesex 2,018 ( +12 )

Montgomery 20,798 ( +116 )

Nelson 2,782 ( +20 )

New Kent 5,079 ( +41 )

Newport News 40,646 ( +408 )

Norfolk 46,392 ( +354 )

Northampton 2,354 ( +15 )

Northumberland 2,330 ( +15 )

Norton 1,401 ( +11 )

Nottoway 4,579 ( +20 )

Orange 7,437 ( +63 )

Page 5,877 ( +17 )

Patrick 3,922 ( +26 )

Petersburg 8,712 ( +41 )

Pittsylvania 15,307 ( +89 )

Poquoson 2,555 ( +18 )

Portsmouth 22,652 ( +127 )

Powhatan 5,563 ( +42 )

Prince Edward 5,404 ( +33 )

Prince George 9,563 ( +65 )

Prince William 106,823 ( +740 )

Pulaski 7,842 ( +82 )

Radford 5,337 ( +15 )

Rappahannock 1,110 ( +4 )

Richmond City 50,808 ( +466 )

Richmond County 2,686 ( +12 )

Roanoke City 23,224 ( +162 )

Roanoke County 23,271 ( +162 )

Rockbridge 3,581 ( +38 )

Rockingham 15,333 ( +83 )

Russell 7,223 ( +54 )

Salem 6,141 ( +59 )

Scott 6,060 ( +31 )

Shenandoah 11,464 ( +59 )

Smyth 9,372 ( +77 )

Southampton 3,682 ( +25 )

Spotsylvania 29,912 ( +246 )

Stafford 34,447 ( +314 )

Staunton 6,138 ( +40 )

Suffolk 20,623 ( +148 )

Surry 1,179 ( +10 )

Sussex 2,564 ( +14 )

Tazewell 10,835 ( +67 )

Virginia Beach 99,010 ( +769 )

Warren 9,291 ( +60 )

Washington 14,623 ( +121 )

Waynesboro 6,358 ( +25 )

Westmoreland 3,457 ( +15 )

Williamsburg 1,940 ( +17 )

Winchester 6,797 ( +24 )

Wise 11,057 ( +91 )

Wythe 8,000 ( +57 )

York 11,242 ( +114 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Comments

Billiam
3d ago

We are... Unafraid, unimpressed, unmasked, unvaccinated and unbelievably grateful for our intuition and being able to think for ourselves. Unvaccinated Populace

Reply
5
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia firefighters celebrate Richmond pioneers

RICHMOND, Va. -- On July 1, 1950, Richmond Fire hired its first Black firefighters, forming Engine Company Number 9. Now, 72 years later, firefighters across Central Virginia are celebrating that historic day. Firefighters from Richmond, Petersburg and Henrico County came together Sunday afternoon to remember the 10 firefighters who were...
RICHMOND, VA
