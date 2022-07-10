Priority safety target updates recruitment, reveals Clemson's message to him

A Clemson priority safety target has been thinking about winding down his recruitment, although Milton High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star safety Robert Billings doesn’t want to rush anything.

Billings is thinking that he would like to take his last couple of official visits and then make a decision from there. He’s been in communication with schools like Florida State, Kentucky and Duke about possibly setting up official visits, but hasn’t set anything in stone just yet.

As far as a decision timeline goes, Billings doesn’t necessarily have to have a decision made before the start of his senior season. He indicated that as long as he has a spot somewhere, he’ll be OK.

With that being said, what has Clemson’s message been to the priority Peach State safety?

“They’ve been telling me how they feel about me and how they want me to make the decision,” Billings told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview this week. “Coach (Mickey) Conn, we’ve been on the phone a lot recently. He’s been telling me where I would play, like what position he wants me to learn. He wants me to play free safety and eventually learn strong safety.

“They’ve just been showing me love, like they always do,” he added.

Every time we speak with Billings, it seems like his relationship just continues to improve with Conn.

Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach is trying to get Billings, who officially visited from June 3-5, back on campus for the program’s cookout on July 25. Billings indicated that he will probably go back up to Tiger Town in a little over two weeks now.

That’s been the only official visit that Billings has taken to date. He’s also made unofficial visits this past month to Duke, Ole Miss and Florida State.

When Billings sits down and makes his eventual college decision with his family after taking his official visits, what are going to be some of the more important factors that he’s looking for in a school at the next level?

“Education-wise, I got to get a good education,” Billings said. “Just the relationship with the staff and how they treat my parents. On the official visit, when we went in June, they treated my family very well. No other school has treated my parents, as well as Clemson, has and treated me as well on visits like Clemson has.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @rob3billings on Instagram.

