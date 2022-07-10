ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

14-year-old stabbed during fight in NYC subway dies, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJHnI_0gapctAT00
Teen dies: A 14-year-old died after being stabbed during a fight on the platform of a New York subway station in Manhattan. (400tmax/iStock )

NEW YORK — A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

According to the New York City Police Department, a 15-year-old is in custody and believed to be responsible for the stabbing, WNBC-TV reported.

Police said the 14-year-old was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach in Manhattan at about 3 p.m., the television station reported. The incident occurred on the northbound platform at the 137th Street-City College station in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan, WABC-TV reported. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WNBC.

Police believe the teen got into a dispute with someone he knew on the street and their fight continued inside the station, WPIX-TV reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate “a fight or dispute began on the street and continued into the train station where an altercation occurred,” Jason Wilcox, the chief of transit for the NYPD, told CNN.

Police recovered a knife and a broomstick at the scene of the stabbing, WPIX reported.

The teen in custody was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, Wilcox said during a news conference late Saturday.

“At the time, he was bleeding from his back and abdomen and brought to an area hospital to be treated for wounds to his left hip area,” Wilcox told reporters. “The cause of those wounds and his role in this incident remain part of an ongoing investigation.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc

5 dead in 4 hours in shootings

Five men were killed in separate shootings that erupted on the streets of New York City during a violent four-hour streak, police said. The slayings occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, including three in the city's Brooklyn borough and two in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

Five people fatally shot in four hours in New York City

NEW YORK — Five men were killed in separate shootings that erupted on the streets of New York City during a violent four-hour streak, police said. The slayings occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, including three in the city's Brooklyn borough and two in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

23-Year-Old Woman Shoved Into Manhattan Apartment in Rape Attempt: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say shoved a 23-year-old woman into her Manhattan apartment and tried to rape her over the weekend, authorities say. The attacker approached the woman in her apartment building, near 11th Street and Third Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. He then pushed her into her apartment and tried to rape her before running off with her wallet, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
1010WINS

Father, son shot in dispute over parking spot on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said. The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wilcox
bronx.com

William Wallace, 38, Deceased

On Saturday, July 09, 2022, at approximately 1258 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male in the water at FDR Drive and E. 41st Street, within the confines of the 17th Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, floating in the...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

4 Shot and Killed in 3 Hours in NYC Overnight as Murder Rate Turns Higher

New York City suffered through another violent night Tuesday into Wednesday, with four people shot and killed in less than three hours in four separate incidents. Between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, gunfire rang out over and over again in the Bronx and Brooklyn, adding to the city's growing murder toll - down somewhat from last year but still the second highest in a decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Wabc Tv#Wpix Tv#Cnn
PIX11

Bronx gang allegedly threatens ADA in ‘Junior’ trial

THE BRONX (PIX11)- Bronx gang members have allegedly threatened prosecutors and a key witness in the ‘Justice for Junior’ murder trial, authorities said. Defendants Diego Sureo and Frederick Then, alleged leaders of the Trinitarios gang, are on trial for murder in the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz four years ago. Suero is accused of ordering the hit on the teen.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New images show NYC bodega worker Jose Alba’s injuries from stabbing

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — New photos obtained by PIX11 News show the scars left behind by a deadly confrontation in a Manhattan bodega. Worker Jose Alba, back home after allegedly stabbing a man to death, suffered wounds of his own. Victim Austin Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed Alba during the July 1 confrontation. She has […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man shot to death outside Brooklyn NYCHA building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed outside a NYCHA building in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said. A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in front of the NYCHA development in Brownsville at 350 Blake Ave. around 9:15 p.m., NYPD officials said. No arrests were made. No additional information about […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy