Simone Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, debuts on Orlando NXT show

By Jay Reddick, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne Johnson, delivers her first WWE wrestling promo at Englewood Neighborhood Center on Saturday night, July 9, 2022. Jay Reddick/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her first speaking appearance in front of fans during NXT’s live event Saturday night at Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando.

Simone, whose WWE-assigned ring name is Ava Raine, delivered a short promo in the center of the ring between matches at the live event. No reference to her father or her background was ever uttered — that’s not unusual in WWE, which usually changes the names of its wrestlers, even if they are the sons and daughters of famous names of the past.

Johnson didn’t do anything physical and there was no interaction with other wrestlers as part of her appearance.

Johnson’s promo was short and to the point. It was obviously well-rehearsed, but it was also well-delivered, with no awkwardness or botched lines. The structure of the segment left her little opportunity to show a lot of charisma, but she came across as what she is — a rookie with potential.

At the end of the promo, she dubbed herself “the final girl,” the same catchphrase that is now on her social-media accounts. As she explained, the moniker means that once she beats everyone else in NXT or they fall short, she will be “the final girl.”

She did not specifically reference any other wrestlers in her promo, though she did say one thing she wouldn’t do is use a skateboard to get popular, an obvious reference to NXT tag-team champion Cora Jade, who brings a skateboard to the ring. She said she was better than the rest of her generation.

Johnson, now 20, signed with WWE in 2020 but has been battling knee problems while learning her craft at Orlando’s WWE Performance Center. It’s not known when she’ll get in the ring for the first time.

The promo was the most newsworthy item on NXT’s first non-televised show in Orlando since before the pandemic shutdown in March 2020. A standing-room-only crowd enjoyed the action.

Other results:

Tony D’Angelo won an over-the-top-rope battle royal. The victory earned him a match with NXT champion Bron Breakker in the main event.

Nikkita Lyons beat Elektra Lopez.

Trick Williams beat Myles Borne. This was set up when U.S. champion Carmelo Hayes came to the ring to challenge anyone from the locker room to fight him for his title. When Borne, who has only been on camera in NXT for less than a month, stepped up to challenge, Hayes backed down, sending his associate Williams in his place. After a solid, fundamental match, Williams defeated Borne.

Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail, known collectively as “Chase U,” beat Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson and Tiffany Stratton when Chase pinned Hudson. This was a longer, all-action match, and the crowd was way into the “Chase U” group.

Mandy Rose pinned Ivy Nile to keep the NXT women’s championship. Rose and her tag-team compatriots Toxic Attraction are the hottest act in the NXT women’s division, and they showed why with the crowd response they received. Good, competitive match. Nile had Rose beaten at one point, but the referee was distracted by Toxic Attraction at ringside.

After intermission, Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker. Vinci, formerly known as NXT tag champion Fabian Aichner, has a new look, a new name, but the same strength and precision that made him one of the most underrated stars in NXT for years. Walker, who debuted recently, has a unique look — he dresses like a normal guy: a collared shirt with the sleeves rolled up, jeans and brown work boots; and has few affectations as a wrestler. But both times I have seen him, whenever his opponent opens or rips off Walker’s shirt, he gets fired up and shows some high-powered offense. Vinci was too much for him on this night.

Next was Ava Raine’s promo. She was simply introduced by the ring announcer, “Please welcome, Ava Raine!” She entered the ring, did her thing and got out.

Indi Hartwell d. Lash Legend.

The Creed Brothers d. Joe Gacy and a member of his “Dyad,” who wrestled in a red velour bodysuit, with his face covered. This match was for the world tag-team title, continuing a recent feud, and the Creeds won a back-and-forth match.

Bron Breakker d. D’Angelo for the NXT title. D’Angelo’s Italian-style “family” of consiglieres interfered freely, but Breakker, the clear crowd favorite of the night, overcame the odds to keep the title. Breakker delivered a promo afterward, then took selfies with fans at ringside.

NXT has begun touring to cities all over Florida — they announced a return to Orlando on Sept. 10. Local fans can also attend weekly tapings of NXT 2.0 live every Tuesday — visit wwe.com/nxtlive for more.

Contact Jay Reddick at jreddick@orlandosentinel.com . For more pro-wrestling coverage, visit OrlandoSentinel.com/prowrestling .

