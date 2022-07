Raphael Varane knows Manchester United need to “improve in everything” over pre-season as new manager Erik ten Hag starts to mould the side in his image.After starting last season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and limping over the line in sixth under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the Old Trafford giants have entrusted the 52-year-old to turn things around.Ten Hag has been drilling the side during pre-season training and oversaw an eye-catching 4-0 friendly win against rivals Liverpool in his first match as United boss on Tuesday.The Dutchman immediately said he would not get carried away by the result in Bangkok despite...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO