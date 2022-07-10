ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flirting with record highs

By Allie Potter
KOLD-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Heat will be the main story for the next two days with near record highs possible from Tucson into the lower deserts Monday (with a wary eye on today). Temperatures will still remain well above average as the chance of storms increases through the...

www.kold.com

KGUN 9

Dangerous heat with little chance of rain relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot, with little chance for rain relief. Today could be the hottest day of the week, with Tucson climbing between 108-110°. We'll see a 20 to 30% chance for storms, but mainly over the mountains and later in the evening. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is on along with a chance for rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are taking a little break from the monsoon storms as triple digits are back in the forecast. However, expect a few isolated thunderstorms, firing off the higher terrain, Saturday afternoon. 30% chance for rain in Tucson, 60% in Sierra Vista and 40% in Santa Cruz County. Additionally, high temperatures will be slightly above normal, making things quite uncomfortable.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Need for hiker rescues continues despite extreme heat, humidity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we continue to see extreme heat and humidity, the need for hiker rescues continues. A couple of hikers were rescued earlier this week at Catalina State Park and another was rescued Sunday at the Finger Rock trailhead. The hiker was rescued from that...
CATALINA, AZ
KOLD-TV

ADOT: I-19 closed in Sahuarita because of crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - I-19 is closed in both directions because of a crash in Sahuarita, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The northbound closure is at Sahuarita Road. The southbound closure is at Pima Mine Road. There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.
SAHUARITA, AZ
Fast Casual

Salad and Go adding 3 Arizona locations

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three stores over the next month in the Arizona markets of Gilbert, Tucson and Peoria. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go's latest Gilbert store will be the city's fifth location, and opens Friday at 5218 East Baseline Road. The Tucson store will open Aug. 7 at 1302 South Kolb Road, and the store in Peoria, 8220 West Thunderbird Road, will be ready by Aug. 14.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pima County man was found dead in Yuma County late Monday, July 11. Arizona DPS said the body of Charles Oden, 90, was found inside his vehicle in a desert area of Yuma County. DPS said there is nothing suspicious about his death at this time.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

CCSO: No injuries in helicopter crash near Dragoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a helicopter crash just south of Dragoon on Monday, July 11. Authorities say the crash took place near Cochise Stronghold. No injuries were reported, deputies said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright...
DRAGOON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Greyhound Park property sold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The property that formerly housed Tucson's Greyhound Park has a new owner. Records from the Pima County Recorder confirm the large plot of land near I-10 and South 4th Avenue has been sold to Equilibrium Cordova Village LLC for $9,050,000. The track stopped hosting races...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

90-year-old man missing from Catalina Foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 90-year-old man who was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday, July 9. Authorities say Charles Oden was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle, near Sunrise and Swan.
CATALINA FOOTHILLS, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Swan in Tucson early Monday, July 11. The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, died at a local hospital. The TPD said Ortiz was speeding on Golf Links Road when...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

One in custody following fight, possible shooting at Tucson gas station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is in custody in connection with a fight and possible shooting at a Tucson gas station on Tuesday, July 12. The Tucson Police Department said a shooting was reported at the Triple T Truck Stop, which is near Interstate 10 and South Craycroft Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hikers rescued at Catalina State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch fire crews rescued two injured hikers at Catalina State Park on Friday, July 8. Assistant Chief Scott Robb said crews were treating the two at a trailhead, and would determine whether they needed further care once they were stabilized. Firefighters urged residents...
CATALINA, AZ
