FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flirting with record highs

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three stores over the next month in the Arizona markets of Gilbert, Tucson and Peoria. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go's latest Gilbert store will be the city's fifth location, and opens Friday at 5218 East Baseline Road. The Tucson store will open Aug. 7 at 1302 South Kolb Road, and the store in Peoria, 8220 West Thunderbird Road, will be ready by Aug. 14.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO