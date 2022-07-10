Los Angeles Chargers training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Los Angeles Chargers training camp 2022 makes for an exciting time. Fans, coaches, and players are all getting ready to attend the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex for their latest look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Chargers training camp for the 2022 season.

Perhaps no team improved as much as the Bolts did on paper over the offseason, addressing the biggest weaknesses on the roster, by adding two Pro Bowl defenders. With Justin Herbert yet to scratch the ceiling of his potential, the Chargers are a popular pick to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

There’s no need to reinvent the wheel here. They already had the fifth-best offense from 2021 and boast a defensive-minded head coach, they just needed to get the pieces in place. Now we’re starting to see the general shape of the puzzle, but how quickly can it all get put together? That’s what training camp will help define.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Los Angeles Chargers training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule, position battles and storylines to follow.

Los Angeles Chargers training camp schedule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The first Los Angeles Chargers training camp practice begins on Wednesday, July 27, with drills set to begin at 9 AM. On July 28, the first practice open to the general public will occur, starting at 9:15 AM as well.

Wednesday, July 27 – 9 AM

Thursday, July 28 – 9 AM

Friday, July 29 – 9 AM

Saturday, July 30 – 9 AM – Back Together Saturday

Monday, Aug. 1 – 9 AM

Friday, Aug. 5 – 9 AM

Saturday, Aug. 6 – 9 AM

Sunday, Aug. 7 – 5 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – 9 AM

Thursday, Aug. 11 – 9 AM

Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Exclusive Bolt Fam Season Ticket Member Practice

Thursday, Aug. 18 – Exclusive Bolt Fam Season Ticket Member Practice

Keep in mind, dates and times are subject to change, depending on the weather.

Los Angeles Chargers training camp location

The Chargers will be returning to the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, located in Costa Mesa in 2022. This is a familiar location for the Chargers, but they have hosted training camp at several other spots in the past. Here is the full history of where the Chargers training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history per Pro Football Reference.

2017-2022 – Jack Hammett Sports Complex – Costa Mesa, California

2005-2016 – Chargers Park – San Diego, California

2003-2004 – Home Depot Center – Carson, California

1976-2002 – UC San Diego – San Diego, California

1974-1975 – Alliant International University – San Diego, California

1969-1973 – UC Irvine – Irvine, California

1964-1968 – TraveLodge – Escondido, California

1963 – Rough Acres Ranch – Boulevard, California

1961-1962 – University of San Diego – San Diego, California

1960 – Chapman College – Orange, California

Can you go to Chargers training camp?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, 10 practices are open to the general public, and two more are available to season ticket members.

Gates open up one hour before practices begin, and aside from the August 7 practice, they all begin at 9 AM. Their training schedule runs from July 27 to August 18.

Back Together Saturday

The Chargers’ Back Together Saturday takes place on Saturday, July 30, with practice beginning at 9 AM. This event includes a special giveaway for those in attendance. Fans will also be treated to live commentary from members of the Chargers’ radio broadcast crew.

Storylines for Chargers training camp

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the top storylines and Chargers position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Can the Chargers’ O-Line be elite?

The Chargers have gone to great lengths to ensure Herbert remains upright and healthy in 2022 and beyond. It all started with the selection of Rashawn Slater in the first round last year. They doubled down by selecting guard Zion Johnson with their first pick in April. With Matt Feiler joining the team as a free agent, adding to Corey Linsley, this unit is much-improved.

But there’s still one spot that’s unsettled — Right tackle. That figures to be a competition between Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton. Both players have had their ups and downs in their time with the Chargers, but if the rest of the line holds their own, having just one spot to fix isn’t a bad place to be.

Finding the third starter on the defensive line

The Chargers are already separating themselves from Jerry Tillery after refusing to pick up the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option. But that doesn’t mean he can’t still take another step, earning his starting role on the team. Though, he’s set to face a lot more competition this year.

After adding Austin Johnson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Morgan Fox, Tillery will have to earn his field time in 2022. After Pro Football Focus gave Tillery a 46.2 grade as a run-stuffer, with his 53.4 pass-rush grade not being much better, he may be on the outside looking in once camp wraps up.

Can the secondary actually be great?

Thanks to a reinforced front seven, the Chargers were already set to be a much stronger defense. But they also added a few exciting pieces to the defensive backfield. On paper, the Chargers’ secondary looks like it has potential to be one of the best units in football, but that’s only if everyone balls out.

J.C. Jackson should tremendously improve the team’s coverage ability as well as increase their chances to create turnovers since he’s a ball hawk. Derwin James is one of the best in the league at his position and Asante Samuel Jr. has big-play ability too. In all, this is a deeply talented unit, and they even have depth pieces with upside ready to fill in if needed. It should be a much different story this year on the back end.