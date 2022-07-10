ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays place Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier on 10-day IL

 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Rays placed shortstop Wander Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL on Sunday.

Franco is dealing with right wrist discomfort while Kiermaier is being plagued by left hip inflammation. The move for Springs (right lower leg tightness) is retroactive to Thursday.

Franco is believed to have a hamate injury, manager Kevin Cash said. A fractured hamate could keep Franco out six to eight weeks.

The injury occurred in the first inning of the Rays’ 5-4 loss to the Reds when Franco fouled off a 101 mph pitch from Cincinnati pitcher Hunter Greene.

Also on Sunday, the Rays optioned Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham and recalled fellow right-hander Phoenix Sanders, left-hander Josh Fleming, infielder Jonathan Aranda and outfielder Luke Raley from the Bulls.

Franco, 21, is batting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games this season.

Kiermaier, 32, is hitting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games in 2022.

Springs, 29, owns a 3-2 record with a 2.53 ERA in 19 appearances (11 starts) this season.

Faucher, 26, is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA in 14 relief appearances in 2022.

Sanders, 27, has a 0-0 record with one save and a 3.20 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season with the Bulls.

Fleming, 26, is 7-1 with a 2.36 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) in 2022 with Durham.

Aranda, 24, is batting .330 with 13 homers and 57 RBIs in 72 games this season with the Bulls.

Raley, 27, is hitting .290 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 29 games in 2022 with Durham.

–Field Level Media

