Let’s bring home the bacon without adding water

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
‘I am fed up of boiling my bacon in a “frying” pan.’

Never mind the nitrites in bacon, we need to ban adding water to it (Nitrites in bacon: MPs and scientists call for UK ban over cancer fears, 8 July). I am fed up of boiling my bacon in a “frying” pan as it shrivels to its original size.

Dr Martin Wilkinson

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

I have just completed a speed-awareness course on Zoom. The tutor didn’t see the funny side.

Bill Dascombe

Bristol

Before I test myself on one leg (Letters, 7 July), does anyone know how well the NHS is coping with an influx of broken hips?

Martin Weller

Westgate-on-Sea, Kent

It seems those who will decide the next prime minister have a straight choice: are they going to pick a liar or an outlier? (Tory leadership race: the contenders to replace Boris Johnson, 9 July).

David Lawrence

Norwich

Who else is struck by the irony in the family histories of some of the leadership candidates of the strongly anti-immigration Conservative party?

Gerry Emmans

Edinburgh

Isn’t it ironic that a political leader who once aimed for herd immunity met his demise as a result of the herd instinct?

Rob Sadlier

Dublin, Ireland

I don’t know why people are carping about annual fuel costs of £3,500. It’s less than a drinks trolley (‘Trump-like madness!’– our critic’s verdict on Boris Johnson’s £200,000 No 11 refurb, 8 July).

Dr Robert Drake

Swansea

