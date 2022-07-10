Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to secure seventh Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic. Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic rallied to beat Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6, to win his seventh career Wimbledon title.

Kyrgios, 27, jumped out to the early lead by winning the first set due mostly to stellar serving against Djokovic. He finished the match with 30 aces, the most any player has had against Djokovic in a major final.

But Djokovic matched that level by winning 82 percent of his first serve points en route to winning three straight sets. In a fourth set tiebreaker, Djokovic won 7-3 to secure the championship.

Kyrgios' conduct earlier in the tournament was a prevailing story heading into the final after he received a $10,000 fine for spitting in the direction of a fan and a $4,000 fine for cursing at an umpire. The mercurial player had explosive moments again Sunday when he took issue with the conduct of a fan in the crowd.

Djokovic joined Roger Federer, Björn Borg and Pete Sampras as the only men to win four consecutive Wimbledon titles, and he's now just one behind Federer's record of eight career Wimbledon wins. Djokovic also secured his 21st Grand Slam title, one behind Rafael Nadal for the most all-time.

Nadal, 36, was set to face Kyrgios in the semifinals Friday, but he pulled out of the tournament due to an abdominal tear.