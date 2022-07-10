ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

By Hunter Hodies
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a...

Comments / 39

Sheila Collins
3d ago

Congratulations to one of my faves. on the Pittsburgh Steelers!!! Be happy!!!!🌹🏈😘💞😎💃

Miriam isechal
3d ago

Congratulations 🎉 to you both. May God bless your marriage and many more years to come.🙏🙏

