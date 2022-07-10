‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Nails $302M Global Debut; ‘Minions’ Gru-ving To $400M WW – International Box Office

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE, writethru : Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder has come in largely in line with pre-weeekend projections , landing a $159M start in 47 international box office markets, and $302M globally. Worldwide, this reps the 3rd highest weekend for any Hollywood movie during the pandemic and the 2nd best of 2022, behind Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness .

On a like-for-like basis, Thor and the gang scored the 11th best MCU debut of all time globally, 19% ahead of Thor: Ragnarok . In overseas terms, this is the 9th best MCU launch, coming in 29% ahead of Ragnarok ; and is also the 3rd highest international opening weekend posted by any Hollywood title of the pandemic.

Also looking at like-for-like offshore markets at current exchange rates, the bow has Thor: Love And Thunder estimated to be 38% ahead of Top Gun , 23% ahead of Jurassic World Dominion , and 32% below Doctor Strange 2 .

Among offshore highlights, the Taika Waititi-directed fourquel wielded the 2nd best opening weekend during the pandemic in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines; and 3rd best in Brazil, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Argentina, Central America, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Greece, Hungary, South Africa and Turkey.

In total overseas, Korea was the lead market with $15.3M, followed by the UK ($14.8M), Australia ($13.8M), Mexico ($11.8M) and India ($10.3M). More detail to come as we update below; see here for how the weekend progressed.

Meanwhile, last weekend ’s major opener, Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru , is thisclose to $400M global. The international session was good for $56.4M in 64 markets (-41%). That lifts the overseas running total to $189.8M and worldwide to $399.9M .

Easing 40% from last frame, Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick in its 7th weekend added $23M from 65 markets. The offshore cume is closing in on $600M with $586.2M through Sunday. Worldwide, the aviators have flown to $1.184B .

Also of note, Universal/Blumhouse’s The Black Phone is crossing $100M global.

Next week, Thor opens in France while in Japan, Toho’s Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichie launches and in China Wanda’s Mozart From Space will be one to watch.

Breakdowns on the films above and more have been updated below.

NEW

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Landing within projections, Disney/Marvel’s fourth Thor movie grossed $159M in 47 overseas markets to hit a $302M global start. This gives the film the No. 2 debut of 2022, behind stablemate Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness which benefited from a Spider-Man halo.

There is always a rush-out for Marvel movies and this movie’s challenge ahead is to play beyond the fanbase. We’ve seen scores of times that critical scores have not been an impediment, and Thor has a clear runway ahead.

Numbers may not have been as strong as hoped for in Europe (the UK had crazy hot weather this weekend — and, again, that really does count), while Minions edged Thor in Germany. But the Australia number is off the charts.

Smartly, Disney stayed off this weekend in France where Minions debuted, and still has that market to come. Korea performed just where it was expected, and led all play with $15.3M for the frame. Japan for its part can be hit-and-miss, but the $4.5M start is good.

In IMAX, Love And Thunder did $23M global, including $9.2M overseas for the 3rd best July debut in the format. All-time top 10 IMAX opening weekends were found in 17 countries including Germany, Sweden, Turkey, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, Ecuador and Argentina.

In total across regions, Thor 4 grossed $72.3M from Asia-Pacific; $35.4M from Latin America and $51.3M throughout Europe (again, with France still to come next week).



HOLDOVERS

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU

The fifth film in Univeral/Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise earlier this week pushed the series across $4B worldwide , maintaining its status as the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time.

This weekend, Rise Of Gru is hitting $400M global after a 41% international dip from the wide open last session, and adding $56.4M in 64 markets for an offshore cume of $189.8M .

In France , Gru and the crew set the biggest Illumination animation opening day of all time, the 3rd biggest animation opening day of all time, and the biggest opening of 2022 (all in admissions and including previews). The opening weekend including previews reached $7.1M at No. 1 which is in line with Despicable Me 2 (excluding previews). Word of mouth is good and a long run is expected. There’s a sort of home-field advantage in France since the bulk of Illumination’s work is done from the market ( Rise Of Gru also had its world premiere in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival).

While Japan, Korea and Italy are still on deck, the Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($22.1M), Mexico ($22.1M), Australia ($20.2M), Germany ($10.4M) and Brazil ($7.3M).

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

After ridiculously strong holds throughout six weekends, Maverick slid 40% internationally this frame, but its jets are still firing. The Tom Cruise-starrer added $23M in 65 markets this session to lift the international cume to $586.2M and global to $1.184B .

The UK has grossed $87.9M to date, followed by Japan at $63.2M; Australia is at $55M, France $44.7M and Korea (which opened nearly a month after the other markets) has banked $37.8M.

Worldwide, IMAX is at $96M.

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION

Universal’s dinos gobbled up another $15.5M in 72 offshore markets this session (a 48% drop), to reach $526.1M international and $876.5M global.

The only Hollywood movie in recent release in China, JWD continues to perform, hitting $144M through this session. The Top 5 is rounded out by Mexico ($42.3M), the UK ($38.7M), France ($26M) and Australia ($23.6M).

The global IMAX cume is $53.5M.



Recall that Japan is still to come on July 29.

ELVIS

Warner Bros’ Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic swung its hips to an additional $8.7M this frame in 56 overseas markets. That was a 44% drop from last session and a strong hold against the opening of Thor . The international running cume is $64M for $155.1M global.



Korea releases this week on July 13 as well as all of Latin America on July 14.

Here are the Top 5 markets: UK ($16.9M), Australia ($14.8M), France ($5M), Germany ($3.1M), Japan ($2.6M).

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Lightyear (DIS): $4.9M intl weekend (30 markets); $92.2M intl cume/$204.5M global

The Black Phone (UNI): $4.9M intl weekend (49 markets); $36.8M intl cume/$99.1M global