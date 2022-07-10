ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itasca County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Macomb; Midland; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; St. Clair; Tuscola PATCHY DENSE FOG DURING THE MORNING DRIVE WEATHER * Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in spots early this morning. * The fog is expected to dissipate by 9 AM. IMPACTS * Rapid fluctuations of driving visibility will occur over short distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra distance between vehicles. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

NWS Forecast Office Little Rock, AR

On this day in 2016, a complex of storms tracked through western, central, and southern Arkansas. There was widespread wind damage, with numerous trees downed and some trees on houses. A 68 mph gust was measured at Little Rock National Airport, the strongest on record in July. A 64 mph gust occurred at Grider Field in Pine Bluff.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Unf, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, Bayard, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE

