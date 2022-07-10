ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Parma Animal Shelter hosts kitten adoption event

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — On this National Kitten Day, a local animal shelter is hosting an adoption event with nearly 100 kittens and cats ready for a new home.

The Parma Animal Shelter , on 6260 State Road, is having a kitten adoption event on Sunday, July 10 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. and again on Sunday, July 24 from 12 p.m. -4 p.m.

Prices will be reduced during the entire month of July:

  • $25 for single and bonded adult cats
  • $50 for one kitten
  • $75 for two kittens
(Flyer is courtesy of Parma Animal Shelter )

The shelter says to plan on bringing either your own pet carrier or purchasing one at the adoption event so you can safely bring home your new family member.

Children under the age of 14 who are living in the home must be at the event at the time of adoption.

Find out more here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

