Tuesday night, July 12, the Kruger Brothers will be playing at Krepps Park as part of the on-going Sounds of Summer concert series. The show is free to all and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Krepps Park upper pavilion. Local food trucks such as the Stray Cat Chimi Shack will be there as well. Since their formal introduction to American audiences in 1997, The Kruger Brothers’ creativity and ability to infuse classical music into folk music has resulted in a unique sound, making them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy an evening outside with family and friends.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO