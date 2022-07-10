ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Body recovered from Gore Creek by Vail emergency crews

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago
Police lights. (Getty Images)

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials received a report at roughly 8:24 a.m. on Saturday from someone who had seen a body floating in a body of water.

The Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Paramedic services were all sent to Gore Creek near the East Vail park-n-ride lot at Bighorn Road. There they found the body of a 40-year-old woman.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been informed of her passing and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that could lead to the closing of this investigation, please contact the detective leading this case, Sgt. Lachlan Crawford by calling 970-479-2201.

