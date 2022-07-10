Man arrested on homicide charges after killing father in Saturday shooting

Correction: A previous verison of this article included an incorrect spelling of the arrestee’s name. The correct information has been updated.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — New information has been released out of Tioga County from Saturday’s shooting incident that left one man dead and another in custody.

Pennsylvania State Police said that 28-year-old Zackery McCoon was arrested on Criminal Homicide charges following a shooting in Sullivan Township, Pa. on July 9 around 8:45 a.m.

McCoon reportedly admitted on the phone to police to shooting and killing his estranged father, who has been identified as 49-year-old Trevor McCoon. Zackery claimed his father entered the home and charged him Saturday morning.

Zackery McCoon has been charged with Criminal Homicide, along with other charges. He was arraigned Saturday evening, July 9, and committed to the Tioga County Jail with no bail.

