These bundle deals are a perfect companion to Amazon's cloud gaming platform

By Vic Hood
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Amazon)

Want to improve your cloud gaming experience? Then these Amazon Luna gaming bundle deals are definitely worth checking out.

Amazon Prime Day may not be officially underway quite yet, with the main sales days to take place on July 12 and July 13, but we're already seeing some noteworthy gaming deals starting to trickle in, particularly on Amazon's own products.

Thanks to these early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 36% on gaming bundles for its Amazon Luna cloud gaming platform. That means, right now, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max with a Luna Controller for $94.98 – saving you $30 on the usual price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for cloud gaming deals in your region).

Now, there are a few things worth noting here. For one, none of the four bundles Amazon has on offer right now actually include an Amazon Luna subscription, that needs to be purchased separately, with prices ranging from $4.99 per month for access to classic and retro games to $9.99 per month for Luna+, which includes games across all genres. In addition, Amazon Luna is currently only available in the mainland US. So, if you're not in a mainland US region then you won't be able to access this cloud gaming service, but there are still plenty of cloud gaming alternatives that are even better than Luna in my humble opinion (more on this below).

While these bundle deals may not encompass the entire Luna experience, they are certainly a decent companion to Amazon's cloud gaming platform, especially if you're invested in the Amazon ecosystem.

Today's best Amazon Luna gaming bundle Prime Day deals

Amazon Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle: $82.98 $52.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - There's 36% off this bundle that includes both the Amazon Luna Controller and its specialized phone clip, making it easier than ever to play Luna games on the go. The controller typically costs $70 alone, so this is a pretty good deal for those committed to portable cloud gaming.

Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller: $124.98 $94.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you want the best of both worlds – gaming and entertainment – then this Amazon Luna bundle could be for you. While it doesn't include a Luna subscription, it does pack in the Luna controller and a 4K Max Fire TV stick, the latter of which provides a smoother streaming experience. You do need to buy subscription services like Netflix separately though.

Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller: $119.98 $89.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you don't need the enhanced performance that the Fire TV 4K Max stick provides then this Fire TV Stick is a worthy alternative. It still provides 4K streaming, alongside a Luna controller, so you can turn your TV into an all-singing, all-dancing streaming machine. Luna subscription needs to be purchased separately.

Fire HD 10 tablet Gaming Bundle including Fire HD 10 tablet and Luna Controller: $219.98 $189.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This Fire HD 10 tablet bundle is discounted by $30 and packs in a 32GB Fire HD 10 tablet and an Amazon Luna Controller, allowing you to stream Luna games on the go with ease (though a Luna subscription needs to be purchased separately).

Fire HD 8 tablet Gaming Bundle including Fire HD 8 tablet and Luna Controller: $159.98 $129.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you're looking for a more portable (and affordable) alternative to the above, then this Fire HD 8 bundle is worth taking a look at. Packing in the Fire HD 8 tablet and a Luna controller, this bundle is great for those who don't need all the bells and whistles of the Fire 10 tablet. Amazon Luna subscription needs to be purchased separately.

What is Amazon Luna and are these deals worth my time?

Amazon Luna is Amazon's own cloud gaming platform, which allows subscribers to stream games on their TV or mobile devices. Like most streaming subscriptions, the platform has different tiers and requires subscribers to pay a monthly fee to continue to access and play its games.

As I've said above, Luna currently is only available in the mainland US and, to be honest, while it has good performance, most of its tiers are made up of pre-existing titles and it's pretty scarce when it comes to big blockbusters. You do have the option to add Ubisoft+ on, giving you access to the publisher's new games upon release, but that alone is $17.99 a month, so when you add it to the $9.99 you pay for the Luna+ package, it becomes expensive very quickly.

While these deals are decent for those who already have Amazon Luna, and want to invest further in the Amazone ecosystem, I can't help but think there are better value cloud gaming subscription services out there for those looking to sign up. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, for example, gives better value and constantly has new titles being added to it (as well as new Xbox games on day one). However, if you want some accessories to improve your current Luna experience, then these bundle deals aren't to be sniffed at.

More Amazon Luna deals

As I've stated above, Amazon Luna is currently only available in the mainland US right now. However, below we've put rounded up the lowest prices from around the web for other cloud gaming subscription services that we highly recommend, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Google Stadia. So, no matter where you are in the world, you should find the best offers in your region, below:

Today's best cloud gaming deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

More Prime Day deals

Vic is TechRadar Gaming's Associate Editor. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer and more to the TechRadar table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter for more.

