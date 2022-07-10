Fifty Bales of Hay Stacked on a Trailer on Fire in a Potter Valley Field

The following is a press release issued by Behavioral Health and Recovery Services:. Recognizing that handling persons with mental illness who are in crisis can be difficult and how you respond to the behavior is often the key to defusing it. These FREE crisis intervention, de-escalation, and diversity trainings will help you respond to difficult behavior in the safest, most effective way possible. The trainings are perfect for primary caregivers, educators and human service professionals who directly intervene in crisis situations. Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Mendocino in sponsoring Bridge The Divide. Sessions take place from 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 21st and 22nd, 2022, in Ukiah and Ft. Bragg.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO